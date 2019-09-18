Play

Perriman was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a quadriceps injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The nature and severity of Perriman's injury remain uncertain, though it's a positive sign that he was able to practice in some capacity. The 2015 first-round pick failed to catch any of his four targets during a Week 2 win over the Buccaneers, one of which would have been a touchdown had it not bounced off his hands. In two games Perriman has caught just two of nine targets for 10 yards. He'll work to make a more substantial impact versus the Giants on Sunday.

