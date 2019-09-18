Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Limited in practice
Perriman was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a quadriceps injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The nature and severity of Perriman's injury remain uncertain, though it's a positive sign that he was able to practice in some capacity. The 2015 first-round pick failed to catch any of his four targets during a Week 2 win over the Buccaneers, one of which would have been a touchdown had it not bounced off his hands. In two games Perriman has caught just two of nine targets for 10 yards. He'll work to make a more substantial impact versus the Giants on Sunday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Can't hang on to ball in win•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Pair of grabs in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Couple of grabs in win•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Draws start in preseason opener•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Impresses in Friday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Full participant in minicamp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 3? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Week 3 News & Notes: Check in on QBs
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 3.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3