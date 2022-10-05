Perriman (knee/hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Perriman didn't practice at all last week while dealing with knee and hamstring injuries, before the Bucs made him inactive this past Sunday against the Chiefs. He's thus logging his first on-field work since suiting up Week 3, while all of Chris Godwin (knee), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) also had caps on their reps. As a result, the status of Tampa Bay's receiving corps again is in flux as the team prepares for a Week 5 matchup with the Falcons.
