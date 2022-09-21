Perriman (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Perriman played through the same injury last week and ended up with a 3-45-1 receiving line on five targets and 75 percent snap share. A similar role is possible this Sunday against the Packers, as Mike Evans is suspended for a week and Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) still aren't practicing.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Key touchdown grab in win•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Among questionable TB WRs•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Another limited showing•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Limited with knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Forgettable performance Week 1•