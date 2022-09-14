Perriman was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a knee injury.
The Buccaneers are set to be without Chris Godwin (hamstring) for a few weeks, and the rest of the receiving corps is banged up at the moment, with Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) sitting out Wednesday's practice and Mike Evans (calf) and Perriman having their reps capped. Perriman should see an elevated snap count during Godwin's absence, but the extent of his increased workload depends on who else is active Sunday at New Orleans and beyond.
