Perriman (quadriceps) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Perriman followed an LP/LP/FP regimen last week, something he's on pace to do again this time around. While his offensive snap share was a typical 68 percent Sunday against the Giants, he made a negligible impact on the box score, hauling in one of two passes for six yards. On the season, he has just three receptions on 11 targets and one rush for 13 yards.

