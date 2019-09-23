Perriman brought in one of two targets for six yards and rushed once for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 32-31 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Perriman was minimally involved in the offense on a day when Mike Evans saw 15 targets and no other player logged more than four. Through three games, the fifth-year speedster has been a disappointment as a No. 3 receiver, securing only three of 11 targets for 16 yards overall. The combination of his inefficiency and quarterback Jameis Winston's tendency to sometimes lock in to top targets Evans and Chris Godwin currently cast a cloud over Perriman's overall fantasy value.