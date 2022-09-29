Perriman (knee/hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.
Perriman was able to play through a knee injury Weeks 2 and 3 en route to a cumulative 6-89-1 line on nine targets. Even if he's able to make himself available Sunday against the Chiefs, he has yet to practice this week, while all of Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) have managed at least one capped session. As a result, Perriman seems like the least likely of the aforementioned wide receivers to be available this weekend, which could be confirmed as of the release of Friday's injury report.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Has pair of injuries•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Fumbles in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Active as expected Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Expected to go vs. Packers•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Technically listed as questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Another limited showing•