Perriman logged 18 snaps on offense but did not draw a target during the Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seahawks in Week 10.

Perriman was once again outpaced by fellow reserve wideout Scotty Miller despite the latter playing on four fewer snaps. With just two receptions for 12 yards on four targets across a modest 55 snaps in his last five games, Perriman heads into the Week 11 bye with negligible fantasy value.