Perriman (illness) wasn't reinstated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Tampa Bay placed Perriman on the list Dec. 18, but the fact that he hasn't cleared the NFL's COVID-19 return-to-play protocol more than a week later suggests he tested positive for the virus. He'll miss his second straight game as a result, with his absence looming larger than normal for Tampa Bay with starting receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (knee) sidelined for the contest. Fortunately for Tampa Bay, Antonio Brown (ankle/suspension) and Justin Watson (knee) are back after extended absences, with the latter representing a candidate to replace Perriman as the team's No. 4 wideout.