Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Not traveling with team
Perriman (hamstring) is not traveling with the Buccaneers to London on Thursday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Perriman won't play Sunday against the Panthers, which doesn't come as much of a surprise considering that he hasn't practiced since picking up a hamstring injury Week 4. In Perriman's absence, look for Scott Miller and Bobo Wilson to see increased opportunities behind Chris Godwin (hip) and Mike Evans.
