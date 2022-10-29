Perriman secured his only target for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

The veteran wideout logged only four snaps overall despite the absence of Russell Gage (hamstring), but he at least made his first appearance on the stat sheet since Week 3. Perriman is likely to continue to be a fantasy afterthought as long as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are healthy, as even the absence of complementary wideouts such as Gage or Julio Jones sees to have a negligible effect on Perriman's opportunity/production.