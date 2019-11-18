Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: One catch in Week 11 loss
Perriman brought in one of three targets for 20 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Perriman was able to make an appearance on the stat sheet for the third straight week, a relatively common occurrence for the majority of No. 3 receivers, but not one that was a lock for the young veteran earlier in the season. Perriman had gone catchless in non-injury-shortened contests during Weeks 2 and 8, and he'd also managed just one reception over 52 snaps in a high-scoring loss to the Giants back in Week 3. Perriman now has seven catches over the last three games, but rookie Scotty Miller appears to be gaining some momentum directly behind him on the depth chart.
