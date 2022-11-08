Perriman secured one of two targets for one yard in the Buccaneers' 16-13 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Perriman once again played a bit part in the air attack despite the absence of Russell Gage (hamstring), although he did log his most extensive snap count (22) since Week 3 during the contest. Scotty Miller notably logged eight targets and parlayed them into a 7-53 line over 33 snaps, so he seems to clearly be the preferred complementary option in the air attack.