Perriman brought in one of two targets for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Perriman made his first appearance on the stat sheet since Week 9 while seeing his highest allotment of playing time from scrimmage since Week 3 -- 31 snaps. The veteran wideout may not even garner active status in next Monday night's wild-card matchup against the Cowboys if recent history is any indication, however, as he was left off the gameday roster in four of the last six regular-season contests.