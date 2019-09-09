Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Pair of grabs in loss
Perriman brought in two of five targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
Perriman wasn't able to muster much out of his No. 3 receiver role, unsurprising given how much the passing game struggled overall. The third-year wideout is in line to put together more productive games than Sunday's middling performance in coach Bruce Arians' offense, but that will also naturally depend on Jameis Winston's play under center.
