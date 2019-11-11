Perriman secured two of four targets for 17 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Perriman's line was once again underwhelming, but he now has back-to-back games with multiple receptions for the first time all season. The 26-year-old speedster has mostly been disappointing as a reclamation project of sorts after failing to live up to his first-round draft selection over his time with the Ravens and Browns, and perhaps he'll continue to gather some momentum as the No. 3 wideout down the stretch run.