Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Pair of grabs in Week 10 win
Perriman secured two of four targets for 17 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.
Perriman's line was once again underwhelming, but he now has back-to-back games with multiple receptions for the first time all season. The 26-year-old speedster has mostly been disappointing as a reclamation project of sorts after failing to live up to his first-round draft selection over his time with the Ravens and Browns, and perhaps he'll continue to gather some momentum as the No. 3 wideout down the stretch run.
