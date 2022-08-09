Perriman (leg) has yet to return to practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Perriman suffered a leg injury at practice August 1 and has been unavailable since. The Buccaneers' first preseason game is Saturday and it appears as if the 28-year-old is in danger of missing the contest. Once healthy, Perriman is expected to be a depth option at wide receiver behind the likes of Mike Evans and Russell Gage to open the 2022 campaign.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Exits practice with leg injury•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Back with Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Won't play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Remains sidelined Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: DNP on Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: No practice Wednesday•