Perriman (leg) has yet to return to practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Perriman suffered a leg injury at practice August 1 and has been unavailable since. The Buccaneers' first preseason game is Saturday and it appears as if the 28-year-old is in danger of missing the contest. Once healthy, Perriman is expected to be a depth option at wide receiver behind the likes of Mike Evans and Russell Gage to open the 2022 campaign.