Perriman (leg) remains in the mix for a roster spot, but he's missed valuable time in recent weeks due to his injury and could also be hurt by the fact he doesn't usually play special teams, Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The veteran has had his moments over two separate stints with the Buccaneers during the 2019 and 2021 seasons, producing a 47-812-7 line across 20 regular-season games during that span. However, with the undrafted trio of Deven Thompkins, Jerreth Sterns and Kaylon Geiger all enjoying varying levels of success this summer -- and fellow incumbents such as Scotty Miller and Cyril Grayson also in the mix -- Perriman's chances of sticking for a third tenure in Tampa Bay looks like it may come down to what unfolds in Saturday's preseason finale against the Colts. The speedster should have an opportunity to make his case in that game, as Knight separately reports Perriman was able to practice for the second straight day Wednesday.