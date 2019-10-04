Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Ruled out for Week 5
Perriman (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game against the Saints, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Perriman has struggled in the No. 3 receiver role, catching just three of 12 passes for 16 yards. Coach Bruce Arians said Bobo Wilson and Scott Miller will share the snaps that normally go to Perriman, per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Doesn't practice after all•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Still not practicing•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Done for the day•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Cleared to face Rams•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...