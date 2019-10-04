Play

Perriman (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game against the Saints, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Perriman has struggled in the No. 3 receiver role, catching just three of 12 passes for 16 yards. Coach Bruce Arians said Bobo Wilson and Scott Miller will share the snaps that normally go to Perriman, per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site.

