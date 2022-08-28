Perriman (leg) failed to bring in his only target across 23 snaps in the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.

The good news was the veteran was able to make it back on the field after dealing with a leg injury, but Perriman couldn't make any progress toward firming up a roster spot. While Perriman obviously has an NFL track record, including with the Buccaneers, to fall back on when final evaluations for roster cutdowns are carried out, the team's depth at receiver thanks to the offseason additions of Russell Gage and Julio Jones combined with the emergence of Tyler Johnson and other young wideouts could well leave Perriman on the outside looking in.