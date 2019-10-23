Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Shakes hamstring issue
Perriman (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Perriman managed to put Tampa Bay's bye to good use, and he appears fully recovered from the hamstring issue that caused him to miss the last two games. The 2015 first-round pick is on track for Sunday's tilt against the Titans, but he could now be facing completion from Scott Miller for the No. 3 receiver role. In the two contests that Perriman missed, Miller caught three of nine targets for 39 yards and a touchdown. Perriman himself has notched only three catches (on 12 targets) for 16 yards across four appearances.
