Perriman is not practicing Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The exact nature of Perriman's situation isn't clear. In any case, this isn't an ideal development for the beginning of his tenure with Tampa, especially given the receiver's lengthy medical record combined with the impressive chemistry he was building with quarterback Jameis Winston during the first few days of OTAs. When healthy, the 2015 first-rounder is expected to compete for the wide-open No. 3 receiving job under Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

More News
Our Latest Stories