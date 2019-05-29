Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Sidelined with shoulder injury
Perriman is not practicing Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The exact nature of Perriman's situation isn't clear. In any case, this isn't an ideal development for the beginning of his tenure with Tampa, especially given the receiver's lengthy medical record combined with the impressive chemistry he was building with quarterback Jameis Winston during the first few days of OTAs. When healthy, the 2015 first-rounder is expected to compete for the wide-open No. 3 receiving job under Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Impressing early in OTAs•
-
Browns' Breshad Perriman: Signing with Bucs instead of Browns•
-
Browns' Breshad Perriman: Staying in Cleveland•
-
Browns' Breshad Perriman: Wanted in Cleveland•
-
Browns' Breshad Perriman: Team's leading receiver in win•
-
Browns' Breshad Perriman: Lone catch goes for touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projected volume changes
Ben Gretch looks at five offenses that could be in for major 2019 volume changes compared to...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 busts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football busts list.
-
Available RB, WR, TE opportunity
Heath Cummings looks at positional opportunity rates to determine which teams have the biggest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Cooper 'main vein' of Dallas pass attack
Amari Cooper's Fantasy value improved after being traded to the Cowboys last season. Jamey...
-
What to know from rookie camps
How much can you take away from non-contact rookie minicamps? You make the call on some of...