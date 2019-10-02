Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Sits out practice Wednesday
Perriman (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Perriman was forced out of this past Sunday's win over the Rams with a hamstring injury and didn't return. Being sidelined for the first injury report of the week isn't a favorable sign for his chances of playing Sunday versus the Saints. The Buccaneers could thin at receiver if Perriman can't go since Chris Godwin (hip) also missed Wednesday's practice, but both will have two more days to get back onto the field.
