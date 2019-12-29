Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Spectacular finish to season
Perriman secured five of eight targets 134 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 28-22 overtime loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
Perriman once again paced the team in receptions, receiving yards and targets, putting together his third consecutive 100-yard effort to close out the campaign. The previously underwhelming wideout earned high praise from coach Bruce Arians in his postgame press conference, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports, with the Buccaneers' head man stating that Perriman played like a No. 1 receiver down the stretch. The 26-year-old is slated to head into unrestricted free agency in March, but given his strong finish, the Buccaneers could certainly be interested in bringing him back into the fold.
