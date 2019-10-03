Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Still not practicing
Perriman (hamstring) will be a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Perriman was forced out of Week 4's win over the Rams early in the first quarter due to a hamstring injury, and he hasn't resumed practicing since. Unless the 2015 first-round pick is able to rebound in Friday's practice, he's trending towards sitting out Sunday's tilt against the Saints. Perriman has only three catches for 16 yards across four games, so an absence on his part wouldn't carry much fantasy impact.
