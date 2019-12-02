Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Surprise leader of receiving corps
Perriman brought in five of six targets for 87 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-11 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
In a game that unfolded quite a bit differently than had been envisioned, Perriman fittingly led a pass-catching corps normally spearheaded by either Mike Evans or Chris Godwin. The receptions, receiving yardage and targets were all season highs for speedster, who now has recorded at least one reception in five straight games. That's actually a significant improvement over Perriman's first five contests, during which he posted just three receptions (on 16 targets) for 16 yards. Perriman will look to build on Sunday's unexpected numbers versus the Colts in Week 14.
