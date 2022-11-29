Perriman failed to haul in his lone target while playing eight of the Buccaneers' 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns.

Even with Russell Gage (hamstring) missing his fourth game in a row, both Perriman and Scotty Miller (two snaps) were afterthoughts on offense, while Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones formed Tampa Bay's regular receiver trio. If Gage makes it back for the Buccaneers' Week 13 game against the Saints, one or both of Perriman and Miller could find himself on the inactive list.