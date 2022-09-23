Perriman (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Green Bay, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Perriman is one of three Tampa Bay receivers listed as questionable, though only Julio Jones (knee) looks like a true game-time decision, while Perriman and Russell Gage (hamstring) figure to play through the same injuries they played through last week in a win over New Orleans. Perriman scored the go-ahead touchdown and put up a 3-45-1 receiving line on five targets and 75 percent snap share, and he could have a similar role again with Mike Evans (suspension) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) ruled out. It'll likely be some combination of Jones, Gage, Perriman and Scotty Miller getting the bulk of WR snaps this Sunday against the Packers (4:25 p.m. ET kickoff)