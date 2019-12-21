Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Tops 100 yards as top dog
Perriman caught seven of 12 targets for 102 yards in Saturday's 23-20 loss to the Texans.
Perriman served as Tampa Bay's No. 1 wide receiver with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sidelined by hamstring injuries. He led the team in targets, catches and yards, with no other Buccaneer even reaching 50 receiving yards. Perriman came close to having an even bigger day, but he just missed getting his feet in bounds on what would have been a 32-yard catch and had a ball in the end zone bounce off his outstretched hand. With the team's top two receivers unlikely to return for the finale against Atlanta, Perriman's primed to finish on a high note.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Headlines Week 16 wideout corps•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Career day in win•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Bigger role on tap•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Game-winning touchdown in victory•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Surprise leader of receiving corps•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Big catch in Week 12 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...