Perriman caught seven of 12 targets for 102 yards in Saturday's 23-20 loss to the Texans.

Perriman served as Tampa Bay's No. 1 wide receiver with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sidelined by hamstring injuries. He led the team in targets, catches and yards, with no other Buccaneer even reaching 50 receiving yards. Perriman came close to having an even bigger day, but he just missed getting his feet in bounds on what would have been a 32-yard catch and had a ball in the end zone bounce off his outstretched hand. With the team's top two receivers unlikely to return for the finale against Atlanta, Perriman's primed to finish on a high note.