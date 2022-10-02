Perriman (knee/hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Unable to practice during Week 4 prep due to knee and hamstring injuries, Perriman carried a doubtful designation into the weekend, which forecast his lack of availability. Scotty Miller will join Perriman in street cloths Sunday, while all of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) are available to Tampa Bay's offense. Perriman's next chance to play is next Sunday against the Falcons.

