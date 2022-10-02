Perriman (knee/hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Unable to practice during Week 4 prep due to knee and hamstring injuries, Perriman carried a doubtful designation into the weekend, which forecast his lack of availability. Scotty Miller will join Perriman in street cloths Sunday, while all of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) are available to Tampa Bay's offense. Perriman's next chance to play is next Sunday against the Falcons.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Unlikely to play in Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: No practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Has pair of injuries•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Fumbles in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Active as expected Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Expected to go vs. Packers•