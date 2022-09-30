Perriman (knee/hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
While Mike Evans will be back from a one-game suspension and all of Chris Godwin (hamstring/rest), Julio Jones (knee/rest) and Russell Gage (hamstring/rest) are questionable this weekend, Perriman appears unlikely to play due to knee and hamstring issues. If any of Godwin, Jones or Gage also are sidelined Sunday, Scotty Miller and Jaelon Darden are the other candidates to mix into the Bucs' receiving corps.
