Buccaneers' Bruce Anderson: Chances better with Wilson release
Anderson is one of five running backs currently remaining on the Buccaneers' roster following last Friday's release of Shaun Wilson, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The undrafted free agent from North Dakota State has a similar toolbox to the departed Wilson, in the sense that he's able to utilize above-average speed to get outside quickly and also has a proven track record as both a receiver and returner, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times. Moreover, at 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, Anderson is stouter than the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Wilson, with his solid size rendering him an effective between-the-tackles runner in college. Anderson compiled nearly 1,400 yards from scrimmage during his junior season before sharing carries in his senior year, and although a hamstring injury kept him from accepting a Senior Bowl invite, he impressed with both his speed (4.58 40-yard dash) and power (22 reps of 225 lbs) at his pro day. He projects to battle Dare Ogunbowale and Andre Ellington for a spot on the latter portion of the running back depth chart this summer.
