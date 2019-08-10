Anderson did not log any carries and failed to bring in his only target during the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday.

Anderson saw two of his primary competitors for a roster spot, Andre Ellington and Dare Ogunbowale, log a total of 14 touches in the running game while he was shut out altogether. The undrafted rookie is thought to be in an uphill battle to stick on the final 45, but he'll likely get much more of an opportunity to show what he can do in coming exhibitions.