Anderson (Achilles) returned to practice Wednesday, increasing his chances of playing in the Buccaneers' preseason opener versus the Steelers on Friday night, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Coach Bruce Arians confirmed that Anderson had been dealing with some Achilles tendinitis, but the undrafted rookie is apparently over the issue at this point. A prompt return to practice was particularly important for Anderson, who already faces a relatively steep path to a roster spot and who currently slots in as fourth on the running back depth chart alongside Dare Ogunbowale.