Anderson rushed three times for three yards and brought in one of two targets for six yards in the Buccaneers' 16-14 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday.

Anderson logged modest snaps for the second time in as many preseason games, but his four touches actually represented an exponential increase from what he saw in the exhibition opener. The undrafted rookie had only seen one target directed his way against the Steelers last week, so Friday's workload at least gave him an opportunity to show what he could do on the ground. That ultimately didn't result in any appreciable production, but Anderson's biggest opportunity to make a case for a roster spot or a practice-squad designation may come in the Buccaneers' final preseason contest a week from this coming Thursday.