Buccaneers' Bruce Anderson: Workhorse back in preseason finale
Anderson rushed 20 times for 70 yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 17-15 preseason win over the Cowboys on Thursday.
As expected, Anderson got an extended look in the preseason finale, comfortably pacing the Buccaneers in carries. The undrafted rookie's final line was serviceable, but it's worth noting 20 of his yards came on one carry. At the same time, Anderson also played behind a porous and inexperienced offensive line, but nevertheless, he doesn't seem to have any realistic shot at a spot on the 53-man roster come cutdown time. Instead, Anderson looks like a prototypical practice squad candidate as the Buccaneers likely head into the season with either Dare Ogunbowale or Andre Ellington behind top duo Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...