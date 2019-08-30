Anderson rushed 20 times for 70 yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 17-15 preseason win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

As expected, Anderson got an extended look in the preseason finale, comfortably pacing the Buccaneers in carries. The undrafted rookie's final line was serviceable, but it's worth noting 20 of his yards came on one carry. At the same time, Anderson also played behind a porous and inexperienced offensive line, but nevertheless, he doesn't seem to have any realistic shot at a spot on the 53-man roster come cutdown time. Instead, Anderson looks like a prototypical practice squad candidate as the Buccaneers likely head into the season with either Dare Ogunbowale or Andre Ellington behind top duo Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones.