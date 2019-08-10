Buccaneers' Bryant Mitchell: Carted off Friday

Mitchell was carted off with a left-ankle injury during Friday's preseason tilt against Pittsburgh, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell's specific injury won't be clear until he's evaluated further but being carted off is never a good sign. He was competing for a depth receiver role and his odds at a roster spot will be hindered by even a few days on the sideline, let alone the extended absence that could result from his current injury.

