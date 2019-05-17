Buccaneers' Bryant Mitchell: Heading to Tampa Bay

Mitchell signed a contract with the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell played in the CFL for three seasons and saw his stats increase each year -- the California native had 60 catches for 867 yards and three touchdowns in 2018. Mitchell has shown plenty of talent in Edmonton, but now has another opportunity in the NFL shortly after being cut by the Cardinals on Friday.

