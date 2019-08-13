Buccaneers' Bryant Mitchell: Placed on IR

The Buccaneers placed Mitchell (Achilles) on injured reserve Sunday, Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mitchell suffered the Achilles injury last week, and will now spend the rest of the season on injured reserve. The California native had an outstanding 2018 season in the CFL and was fighting for a depth receiver role with the Buccaneers.

