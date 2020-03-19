Play

Mitchell (Achilles) is signing a one-year contract with Tampa Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mitchell spent three seasons in the CFL before signing with the Cardinals and then Bucs last offseason. He suffered an Achilles tear in the preseason opener, landing on injured reserve in August. The 27-year-old wide receiver faces an uphill battle to rehab from the injury and earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Our Latest Stories