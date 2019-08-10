Buccaneers' Bryant Mitchell: Suffers torn Achilles
Mitchell was diagnosed with a torn left Achilles tendon after being carted off the field Friday night against the Steelers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell will likely miss the rest of the season following this diagnosis. He was fighting for a depth receiver role prior to suffering this devastating injury.
