Buccaneers' Bryant Mitchell: Undergoes surgery
Mitchell had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn left Achilles, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Mitchell suffered the injury in Friday's preseason game, and had already been placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Following a successful surgery, Mitchell will miss all of 2019, and hope to rehab in time to battle for a depth role in 2020.
