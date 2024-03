The Buccaneers signed Hall to a one-year deal Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

After spending the first four years of his career with the Jets, the 26-year-old cornerback has found a new home in Tampa Bay. Hall appeared in just nine games (two starts) in 2023, recording five total tackles and defending two passes, including one interception. He's expected to compete for a depth role in the Buccaneers' secondary throughout the offseason.