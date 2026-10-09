Irving rushed 21 times for 165 yards and a touchdown and brought in two of three targets for 10 yards and another score in the Buccaneers' 24-16 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

The early portion of Irving's night offered no hint the third-year back would finish with a new career high in rushing yards, as he repeatedly scuffled for running room throughout most of the first half. However, he did put the Buccaneers' first points on the board with a five-yard touchdown catch on the second play of the second quarter, and he subsequently ripped off a nifty 72-yard scamper that saw him change direction several times within the first 10 yards on the first play of the second half. Irving would go on to cap off the next possession with a one-yard touchdown run, and he sealed Tampa Bay's victory with a 22-yard scamper on the final drive of the night that set up a pair of Jalon Daniels' kneel downs. Irving's carry total was also a season-high figure, and he's now averaging 5.3 yards per carry heading into a Week 6 home matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 18.