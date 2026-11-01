Irving rushed 27 times for 170 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 16-0 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The Buccaneers became the first team since 1974 to win a game without completing a single pass, so Irving was a true one-man wrecking crew as far as the offense was concerned. The talented running back's yardage total was a career-high figure, and the performance was the third of over 100 yards for Irving already this season. The third-year back added his fifth rushing touchdown of the campaign on a four-yard run to close out the scoring with 3:47 remaining, and Irving is now up to 728 rushing yards and 5.0 yards per carry heading into a Week 9 road matchup against the Bears next Sunday night.