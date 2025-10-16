Irving (shoulder/foot) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles suggested earlier in the week that Irving wasn't on track to play this Monday against the Lions, and the running back's continued absence from practice due to a shoulder subluxation and a left foot sprain supports that sentiment. Assuming Irving is officially ruled out for the Week 7 contest following Saturday's practice, Rachaad White would be headed for a third consecutive turn as the Buccaneers' lead back Monday.