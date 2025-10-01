Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Irving (foot) is day-to-day and could have a chance to suit up Sunday versus Seattle if he's able to shed his walking boot by Friday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Irving suffered a sprained foot during Tampa Bay's 31-25 loss to the Eagles in Week 4, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, and he was spotted on crutches and in a walking boot at Wednesday's walk-through practice. It's a relief that the second-year pro has avoided a long-term injury, but it appears his status for Week 5 may come down to the wire. If Irving ends up missing any time, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will be slated to lead the Buccaneers' backfield.