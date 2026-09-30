Irving was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a glute injury.

Irving missed the final two drives of this past Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Vikings, but coach Todd Bowles downplayed the running back's absence, stating that he won't be on the Buccaneers' Week 4 practice report, per Scott Smith of the team's official site. Instead, Irving has made an appearance on the report, and thus his status will be monitored as the week goes on to ensure that it won't impact his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Packers. Kenny Gainwell and Sean Tucker are the healthy RBs on Tampa Bay's active roster.