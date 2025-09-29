Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Irving is among the list of players who sustained an injury during Sunday's 31-25 loss to the Eagles, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bowles implied that Irving is one of multiple players awaiting MRI results Monday, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports, but he declined to offer specifics about what sort of injury the second-year pro is dealing with. Irving enjoyed his most productive outing of the season during Tampa Bay's loss to Philadelphia, rushing 15 times for 63 yards and hauling in all five of his targets for 102 yards and a touchdown. The Buccaneers will hope to have Irving available on the road against Seattle in Week 5, though if he were to miss any time both Rachaad White and Sean Tucker would stand to inherit increased backfield roles.