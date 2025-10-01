Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Dealing with sprained foot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Irving is dealing with a foot sprain that is not considered a long-term injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
That said, Schefter notes that Irving -- who was spotted at Wednesday's walk-through on crutches and in a walking boot -- is viewed as week-to-week ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. If he's unable to play this weekend, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker would be in line to see expanded opportunities in the Buccaneers' Week 5 backfield.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Day-to-day, chance to play Week 5•
-
Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Wearing boot at walkthrough•
-
Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Status up in air for Week 5•
-
Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Dealing with injury•
-
Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Tallies 165 total yards in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Falls just short of century mark•