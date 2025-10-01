Irving is dealing with a foot sprain that is not considered a long-term injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That said, Schefter notes that Irving -- who was spotted at Wednesday's walk-through on crutches and in a walking boot -- is viewed as week-to-week ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. If he's unable to play this weekend, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker would be in line to see expanded opportunities in the Buccaneers' Week 5 backfield.